Tom Brady announces retirement -- again

Tom Brady announced his retirement -- again -- in a video on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

"When I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," Brady said in the video. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."

The NFL great said his retirement this time is "for good." He briefly retired after last season only to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more season.

