Tony Siragusa dies, former NFL defensive tackle, TV broadcaster, and New Jersey native was 55

Former NFL player, NJ native Tony Siragusa dies at 55

NEW YORK -- Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who helped lead a stout Baltimore defense to a Super Bowl title, has died. He was 55.

Siragusa's broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death Wednesday. The cause of death was not immediately available.

"This is a really sad day," he said. "Tony was way more than my client, he was family. My heart goes out to Tony's loved ones."

Siragusa, known as "the Goose," played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Ravens. Baltimore's 2000 team won the Super Bowl behind a defense that included Siragusa, Ray Lewis and Sam Adams.

Siragusa was popular with fans because of his fun-loving personality, which also helped him transition quickly to broadcasting after his playing career.

He grew up in Kenilworth, New Jersey. Earlier this year, he was inducted into the NJSIAA Hall of Fame. He played football at David Brearley Regional High School, graduating in 1985. Siragusa played college ball at the University of Pitt.



Siragusa came to Baltimore as a free agent in 1997 and teamed up with Adams to form an imposing defensive tackle tandem. In the Ravens' 2000 championship season, the 6-foot-3, 340-pound Siragusa was sixth among Baltimore defenders with 75 tackles.

He finished his career with 22 sacks.

The news of Siragusa's death came on what was already a tragic day for the Ravens. The death of Jaylon Ferguson, a linebacker for Baltimore, at age 26 was announced earlier in the day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
