Top 6: Halloween spots in Philadelphia Part 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You still have some time left to flirt with your sugar limitations and scare yourself silly. It's Halloween weekend and I found some of the best things for you to do to celebrate the spookiest season!
The Philadelphia Zoo is hosting Boo at the Zoo! It's your chance to dress in costume and visit some of your favorite friends in the animal kingdom. There will be candy stops around the exhibits, fall displays with pumpkins and ghosts, and a graveyard to run around in. I paid a visit to the children's petting zoo to hang out with the alpacas, and they put me to work! I got to feed them carrots and give them beds of straw. I even made friends with some goats, and might have tried to take one home.
Eastern State Penitentiary is a former American prison that focused on solitary confinement for its prisoners. It opened in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood in 1829 and officially closed its doors in 1971. As a national historic landmark, it now gives year-round prison tours, and boasts 15 attractions inside the cell blocks during the Halloween season. You can pick and choose your level of terror as only five of the 15 attractions are scary. Otherwise, the food and drink vendors will keep you full and happy as you learn the frightening history of one of the most famous institutions in the United States.
The Headhouse Square District is hosting a Halloween block party filled with frights, food, and fun. The excitement starts at noon on October 30, but I had 16 preschoolers stop by after school to show me the big party preview. Circle time with Philly's youngest was a scream, and I wouldn't have it any other way! Get ready for face painting, circus performances, pumpkin carving and fall food and drinks from participating restaurants, like Bridget Foy's. I tried the honey crisp apple salad with poppy seed dressing. It's light and fresh. The cinnamon and sugar beignets with apple butter were moist and toasty, and the pumpkin French toast was a pleasant surprise. It will be a great time for family fun!
Be sure to check out Part 1!
Top 6: Halloween spots in Philadelphia Part 2
There is a lot of Halloween fun in Philly this year!
HALLOWEEN
TOP STORIES
Show More