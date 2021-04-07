Stray bullet hits tourist from Kansas near Times Square in New York City

EMBED <>More Videos

Man from Kansas shot in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- A man from Kansas is recovering after being shot in the shoulder near Times Square in New York City.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 38th Street.

The assailant, wearing all black, pulled out a gun and opened fire on another person, police say, missing his intended target but striking the 44-year-old man.

The tourist was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive his injuries.

He was returning to New York from the Mets/Phillies game in Philadelphia at the time of the shooting.

The gunman fled northbound on 8th Avenue.

So far, no arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boyfriend a 'person of interest' after pregnant woman found dead
'No brotherly love here:' Victim's parents speak out on Philly violence
State rep. wants to ban transgender students from women's sports
Former police officer accused of sexual abuse while working as D.A.R.E officer
Consumer Reports: Get ready for sticker shock at the grocery store
3-alarm fire at Camden County warehouse
Pa. COVID vaccine finder Facebook page helps people get appointments
Show More
Woman found shot in Hunting Park gazebo, dies at hospital
COVID concerns in Philly: Spike in youth cases, seniors not vaccinated
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial | LIVE
William Shatner, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into WWE Hall of Fame
15-year-old dies after shooting in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News