NEW YORK (WPVI) -- A man from Kansas is recovering after being shot in the shoulder near Times Square in New York City.
It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 38th Street.
The assailant, wearing all black, pulled out a gun and opened fire on another person, police say, missing his intended target but striking the 44-year-old man.
The tourist was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive his injuries.
He was returning to New York from the Mets/Phillies game in Philadelphia at the time of the shooting.
The gunman fled northbound on 8th Avenue.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Stray bullet hits tourist from Kansas near Times Square in New York City
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News