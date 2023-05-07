Tow truck driver hospitalized after shooting in Philadelphia

Police say at least 21 shots were fired at the tow truck driver.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tow truck driver is in the hospital following a shooting in the Grays Ferry neighborhood of Philadelphia.

It happened at approximately 1 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Patton Street on Sunday.

Police say at least 21 shots were fired at the tow truck driver as he was pulling out of the South Philly Towing building.

He drove himself to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is in stable condition, officials say.

There is no word yet on any arrests.

Police have not identified the driver and have not said what led to the shooting.