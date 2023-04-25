Tow truck driver shot during attempted robbery in Southwest Philadelphia

The suspects tried to rob the driver and ended up firing four shots. The tow truck driver was shot three times, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tow truck driver was shot during an attempted robbery in Southwest Philadelphia late Monday night.

Investigators say the 40-year-old victim had just parked after leaving work around 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of S. 72nd Street.

That's when police said four young males, who were carrying guns and wear dark-colored clothing, approached the tow truck driver.

The suspects tried to rob the driver and ended up firing four shots. The tow truck driver was shot three times, police said.

The tow truck was carrying a car on the flatbed, but police say they do not believe it was a repossession. It was just being towed.

"After shooting the two truck driver, the perpetrators then fled on foot northbound from the 2100 block of 72nd Street. Fortunately, we did find numerous private surveillance cameras, so hopefully these cameras recorded something," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police said the tow truck driver is in critical condition after being shot in the arm, leg and stomach.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting is asked to call police.

