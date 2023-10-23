A New Chapter: The Philadelphia Mayoral Town Hall

The candidates for mayor of Philadelphia stopped by 6abc Studios for a live town hall.

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- The candidates for mayor of Philadelphia stopped by 6abc Studios for a live town hall.

Cherelle Parker (D) and David Oh (R) sat down with 6abc anchor Sharrie Williams to take questions sent in by Philadelphia voters.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7th. Parker and Oh are both vying to replace Mayor Jim Kenney (D). Kenney has served the maximum two consecutive terms.

This Town Hall was a presentation of 6abc and The Lenfest Institute's "Every Voice, Every Vote" initiative.