3 residents seriously injured in Claymont, Delaware house fire

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire that seriously injured three people on Friday morning in Claymont.

The fire erupted in the unit block of Barberry Place in the Valley Run Townhouse community shortly before 7 a.m.

"He ran in and was dialing 911 on the phone," said Marilyn Nickerson, describing her son's heroic actions to try and save their neighbors. "He said the flame and heat was so intense he couldn't help them."

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the home.

Neighbors heard the screams of one of the women who crawled to safety.

"Was just screaming help, help, help - my mom, my mom," said Matthew McKlindon.

Three residents of the townhome were ultimately rescued by firefighters and transported to Christiana Care to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

One patient was then flown by Delaware State Police Aviation, and the other two victims were transferred to Crozer Chester Burn Center for further treatment.

The victims included a senior citizen and her two adult daughters.

Sadly, the family dog died in the blaze.

Fire marshals were called to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the blaze. The fire is currently under investigation.

The homes on either side of the house where the fire began sustained smoke damage.