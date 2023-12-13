  • Watch Now

Disney, 6abc donate thousands of children's gifts for Toys for Tots

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 9:53PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of children will have a very happy holiday season thanks to the generosity of the Walt Disney Company and our colleagues here at 6abc.

On Wednesday, 6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica presented a $50,000 check courtesy of our parent company to Toys for Tots. That is the equivalent of roughly 5,000 toys.

Employees of 6abc also donated more than 200 unwrapped toys to the Philadelphia chapter of the nonprofit.

Our colleagues loaded them up to be sorted and delivered.

If you would like to contribute to the very worthy cause, visit the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive website.

