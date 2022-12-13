Disney, 6abc and Toys for Tots collect over 3,600 gifts

Walt Disney's relationship with Toys for Tots began the very first year the Marines started this campaign.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we've done for the past 75 years, our parent company is hosting the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

To celebrate 75 years of teaming up with Toys for Tots, we've been working hard here at 6abc to do our part to help make this holiday season extra special for local kids in need.

6abc employees, together with our parent company Disney, collected a grand total of 3,655 toys.

We loaded up the Marine Toys for Tots sleigh with boxes and bins of joy, and it couldn't have come at a more critical time.

"All of these toys are going to kids in the Philadelphia area that could possibly not have had a toy for Christmas this year," says Staff Sergeant Abraham Escobar. "We try to make sure that every kid gets a toy for Christmas, but we do need a lot of help. We work off of collections, and this makes me really happy that we have all this help from you guys."

"Disney has been involved with Toys for Tots since 1947," says Niki Hawkins, the Vice President of Community Engagement at 6abc. "It was Disney and the original animators that made the train logo for Toys for Tots, which they still use today."

There's still time to help Toys for Tots this holiday season.

Click here to donate. Collections run through December 24.