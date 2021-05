WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Interstate 95 in Delaware opened on Monday morning after a tractor-trailer crash forced an hours-long shutdown.Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer lost control while trying to avoid another crash at the Maryland exit around 6 p.m. Sunday.The tractor-trailer slammed into a barrier and part of its cab ended up dangling off the side of the highway.There were reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.