I-495 north closed in Wilmington due to crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- All northbound lanes of I-495 are closed in Wilmington, Delaware following a crash involving two tractor-trailers.The crash happened near the 12th Street exit at about 7:42 a.m. Tuesday.According to officials, the driver of one of the tractor-trailers was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.As a result of the collision, the overpass for 12th Street was being inspected for damage and the road was closed at the I-95/495 split.All northbound traffic is currently being routed onto I-95 in the construction zone. Major delays are expected.The road closure was expected to be "lengthy," officials said. There was no estimated time for reopening.Drivers should seek an alternate route.