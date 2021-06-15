Traffic

I-495 north closed in Wilmington due to crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- All northbound lanes of I-495 are closed in Wilmington, Delaware following a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

The crash happened near the 12th Street exit at about 7:42 a.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, the driver of one of the tractor-trailers was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the collision, the overpass for 12th Street was being inspected for damage and the road was closed at the I-95/495 split.

All northbound traffic is currently being routed onto I-95 in the construction zone. Major delays are expected.

The road closure was expected to be "lengthy," officials said. There was no estimated time for reopening.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

