Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian in Chester County

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Tredyffrin Township are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
According to police, the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 422 at Route 202.
The westbound lanes were closed following the crash.
So far, police have not released additional details, but drivers were advised to avoid the area.
