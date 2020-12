Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian in Chester County

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Tredyffrin Township are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.According to police, the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 422 at Route 202.RELATED: Real-time traffic information across the Delaware Valley The westbound lanes were closed following the crash.So far, police have not released additional details, but drivers were advised to avoid the area.