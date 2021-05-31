car into building

1 dead after car crashes into Bucks Co. senior rehabilitation center

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Car crashes into Bucks Co. senior rehabilitation center

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash outside a senior rehabilitation center in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say a car slammed into an outside wall of the administration building of the Langhorne Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center on the 300 block of Manor Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday.

The car caught fire.

One person in the vehicle was killed, authorities said.

EMBED More News Videos

A car crashed into the Langhorne Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.



The fire was placed under control at 8:30 a.m.

The building was not evacuated and no other injuries have been reported.

According to its website, "Langhorne Gardens offers both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care services. (They) specialize in post-surgical care, including wound vac, TPN and bariatric care." It was acquired by Saber Healthcare in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlanghorne boroughcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR INTO BUILDING
Driver crashes into Tioga-Nicetown house
Driver smashes into apartment building, leaves giant hole in brick wall
Multiple Philadelphia crashes leave 2 dead, several injured
Van crashes into NYC outdoor dining area, bus stop; 7 injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-year-old swims 1 hour to shore, saving father and sister
Pennsylvania lifts most COVID-19 restrictions | What you need to know
As sun returns, families at the shore make the most of Memorial Day
Irving dodges bottle in Boston in another ugly NBA incident
Veteran on a mission to restore military gravestones
AccuWeather: Nicer for Memorial Day, warm and humid later this week
Tulsa Race Massacre survivor, 107, still remembers 1921 atrocity
Show More
President Biden commemorates fallen veterans at Arlington Cemetery
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open
Philadelphia area commemorating Memorial Day 2021
China to allow couples to have up to 3 children
Memorial Day: Community honors the fallen in Del., NJ
More TOP STORIES News