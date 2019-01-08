TRAFFIC

1 dead after car hits utility pole in West Windsor

1 dead following crash in West Windsor Township: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., January 8, 2019

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities have not released the name of a man who died in a crash in South Jersey Monday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday along Route 1 near Carnagie Center Boulevard in West Windsor Township, Mercer County. A car hit a utility pole before coming rest on its roof against a tree.

Authorities said the 32-year-old man hit a concrete divider and another car before his car went airborne.

The driver of the other car and his passenger were not injured.

Driver crashes in West Windsor, N.J. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 8, 2019.


