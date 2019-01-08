1 dead after car hits utility pole in West Windsor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5033359" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Driver crashes in West Windsor, N.J. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 8, 2019.

Authorities have not released the name of a man who died in a crash in South Jersey Monday night.It happened around 10 p.m. Monday along Route 1 near Carnagie Center Boulevard in West Windsor Township, Mercer County. A car hit a utility pole before coming rest on its roof against a tree.Authorities said the 32-year-old man hit a concrete divider and another car before his car went airborne.The driver of the other car and his passenger were not injured.------