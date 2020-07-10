1 dead in fiery crash in Greenville, Delaware

GREENVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in New Castle County, Delaware.It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of Route 141 near the intersection of Route 52 in Greenville.Police said the victim was trapped in the vehicle which caught fire as a result of the crash.Authorities tried to rescue the driver, but were not able to reach the victim.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate.