GREENVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in New Castle County, Delaware.
It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of Route 141 near the intersection of Route 52 in Greenville.
Police said the victim was trapped in the vehicle which caught fire as a result of the crash.
Authorities tried to rescue the driver, but were not able to reach the victim.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate.
1 dead in fiery crash in Greenville, Delaware
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More