TRAFFIC

1 injured in I-95 crash in Holmesburg

EMBED </>More Videos

1 person injured in I-95 crash. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on December 21, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person is recovering in a hospital following a late-night crash in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.

State police tell Action News the driver of a tractor trailer lost control on the northbound lanes of I-95 near Cottman Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

They say the vehicle crashed into the median and somehow the cab of the truck ended up on the southbound lanes.

At least one other vehicle was involved.

It's unclear which vehicle the injured person was in.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficcrashaccident
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Messy morning commute around Philadelphia region
6.3 million Pa. Turnpike travelers expected over holidays
Nearly $200k still missing from cash spill on highway
Driver barrels into fence, parked cars in Logan
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Flood Warning for Delaware Valley
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
Woman apologizes after making fun of toddler's weight in social video
Man arrested 39 years after Iowa teen's brutal murder
2 charged with staging fights between kids at facility for disabled
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths
New drone sighting shuts down London's Gatwick
Gift card scams becoming more common
Show More
Lincoln University: Alleged thefts among students led to altercation
Military dad pulls off big surprise, just in time for Christmas
Hustle and bustle of holiday travel begins
Shoppers look to finish lists at KOP Mall
Teen charged with fatal beating of retired Delco postal worker
More News