1 injured in I-95 crash in Holmesburg

One person is recovering in a hospital following a late-night crash in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.State police tell Action News the driver of a tractor trailer lost control on the northbound lanes of I-95 near Cottman Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.They say the vehicle crashed into the median and somehow the cab of the truck ended up on the southbound lanes.At least one other vehicle was involved.It's unclear which vehicle the injured person was in.