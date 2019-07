UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Delaware County.It happened around 3 a.m. Friday on I-95 southbound near Chichester Avenue in Upper Chichester.The crash involved two cars and a tractor trailer.Authorities said one car rear-ended the truck.One driver was injured and taken to the hospital.Police are continuing to investigate.