EMBED >More News Videos 3 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Delaware. Raw video from the scene on February 12, 2019.

Three people were injured when a two-vehicle crash sent one of the vehicles into a building in New Castle County.It happened around 12:18 p.m. Tuesday at 301 South Maryland Avenue at a building called Pride Klean, a residential and commercial cleaning company.Police say one person in each car, and someone inside the building suffered injuries. So far, no word on their conditions.Authorities say the New Castle County collapse team was sent to the site.There is no word yet if weather played a role in the crash.-----