3 killed, multiple injured in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

TREDYFFRIN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a serious crash that killed three people on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Saturday.It happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike just beyond Exit 320 in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County.Officials said two cars are involved and multiple people are injured. The extent of any of the injuries is not known at this time.The eastbound lanes of the Turnpike are shut down at Route 29 as officials investigate.Officials advise those traveling from Downingtown eastbound to Valley Forge to take State Route 100 south for 5 miles to US Route 30 east (2.5 miles) to US Route 202 north (12 miles) to Route I-76 west (.5 mile), then to re-enter the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Valley Forge Interchange Exit 326.