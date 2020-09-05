Traffic

3 killed, multiple injured in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

By
TREDYFFRIN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a serious crash that killed three people on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Saturday.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike just beyond Exit 320 in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County.

Officials said two cars are involved and multiple people are injured. The extent of any of the injuries is not known at this time.

The eastbound lanes of the Turnpike are shut down at Route 29 as officials investigate.

Officials advise those traveling from Downingtown eastbound to Valley Forge to take State Route 100 south for 5 miles to US Route 30 east (2.5 miles) to US Route 202 north (12 miles) to Route I-76 west (.5 mile), then to re-enter the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Valley Forge Interchange Exit 326.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchester countypennsylvania turnpikecrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother, 3 children found dead following house fire
3 men found dead in apartment
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
AccuWeather: Low humidity, Sunshine for Labor Day weekend
Voting in person Nov. 3? Expect drive-thrus, sports arenas
Several businesses in Kensington damaged in early-morning blaze
Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1
Show More
Three tropical systems developing in the Atlantic
Will long Labor Day weekend mean another COVID-19 spike?
NOT REAL NEWS: False stories from this week
Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days this weekend
University dismisses 11 students who gathered in same room
More TOP STORIES News