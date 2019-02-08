TRAFFIC

5 injured, 2 critically, in Talleyville crash

5 injured in Talleyville multi-vehicle crash. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 8, 2019.

TALLEYVILLE, Del. --
A crash injured five people, two critically, in Talleyville, Delaware.

Police say the driver of a car t-boned another vehicle in the southbound lanes of Route 202 (Concord Pike) near Widener University around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

The five victims were all taken to Christiana Hospital.

Police say a 30-year-old man with head and face injuries and a 35-year-old man with injuries to his chest are in critical condition.

A 33-year-old woman is in serious condition with internal and leg injuries, along with a 37-year-old man with injuries to his abdomen.

A 28-year-old man suffered injuries to his back and is in stable condition.

Delaware State Police is investigating the crash.
