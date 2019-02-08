5 injured, 2 critically, in Talleyville crash

TALLEYVILLE, Del. --A crash injured five people, two critically, in Talleyville, Delaware.
Police say the driver of a car t-boned another vehicle in the southbound lanes of Route 202 (Concord Pike) near Widener University around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
The five victims were all taken to Christiana Hospital.
Police say a 30-year-old man with head and face injuries and a 35-year-old man with injuries to his chest are in critical condition.
A 33-year-old woman is in serious condition with internal and leg injuries, along with a 37-year-old man with injuries to his abdomen.
A 28-year-old man suffered injuries to his back and is in stable condition.
Delaware State Police is investigating the crash.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps