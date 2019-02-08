5 injured, 2 critically, in Talleyville crash

A crash injured five people, two critically, in Talleyville, Delaware.Police say the driver of a car t-boned another vehicle in the southbound lanes of Route 202 (Concord Pike) near Widener University around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.The five victims were all taken to Christiana Hospital.Police say a 30-year-old man with head and face injuries and a 35-year-old man with injuries to his chest are in critical condition.A 33-year-old woman is in serious condition with internal and leg injuries, along with a 37-year-old man with injuries to his abdomen.A 28-year-old man suffered injuries to his back and is in stable condition.Delaware State Police is investigating the crash.-----