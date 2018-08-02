TRAFFIC

Beams left on Ben Franklin Bridge cause traffic jam

Debris creates backup on Ben Franklin Bridge. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on August 2, 2018.

There was a major backup on the Ben Franklin Bridge Thursday morning after steel beams were dropped on the roadway.


The debris at the base of the bridge caused a traffic jam on the westbound side of the bridge.

Crews worked to remove the debris with a tow truck as police blocked lanes.

All westbound lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.

At the same time, a disabled bus was blocking two lanes on the eastbound side.

