Beams left on Ben Franklin Bridge cause traffic jam

#BenFranklinBridge Travel Alert: Expect delays EB (into NJ) due to disabled vehicle on the span. — DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) August 2, 2018

There was a major backup on the Ben Franklin Bridge Thursday morning after steel beams were dropped on the roadway.The debris at the base of the bridge caused a traffic jam on the westbound side of the bridge.Crews worked to remove the debris with a tow truck as police blocked lanes.All westbound lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.At the same time, a disabled bus was blocking two lanes on the eastbound side.------