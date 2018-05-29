Several people are dealing with damage to their cars, and boat owner is facing a repair bill as well, after a crash in Wilmington, Delaware.It happened at 2nd and Broom streets before 10 a.m. Tuesday.Police say a boat fell off the back of a trailer after it was rear-ended by a minivan.The boat was then dragged along the street.A total of five vehicles were damaged in the collision.No serious injuries were reported.------