An unusual scene Sunday in Edgemoor, Delaware when a traffic accident resulted in a toppled boat on I-495.
At least three vehicles collided on the Northbound lanes near Edgemoor Road.
One was towing a boat and the impact jarred it loose.
Two people were taken to the hospital.
And traffic was reduced to one lane until crews could clear the scene.
