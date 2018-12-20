Driver barrels into fence, parked cars in Logan

A driver barreled through a fence and slammed into several parked cars in Philadelphia's Logan section.It happened on the 6300 block of Old York Road around 1 a.m. Thursday.Police say the driver jumped the curb, smashed through a metal fence at the Philip Murray senior living home, and then crashed into two parked cars.The driver tried to run away from the scene.But officers picked up a man fitting the driver's description a block away.No injuries were reported.------