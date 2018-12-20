TRAFFIC

Driver barrels into fence, parked cars in Logan

Driver arrested after crashing into parked cars in Logan. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 20, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A driver barreled through a fence and slammed into several parked cars in Philadelphia's Logan section.

It happened on the 6300 block of Old York Road around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver jumped the curb, smashed through a metal fence at the Philip Murray senior living home, and then crashed into two parked cars.

The driver tried to run away from the scene.

But officers picked up a man fitting the driver's description a block away.

No injuries were reported.

------
