Cheltenham police are investigating an accident where a driver drove a car into a laundromat in Glenside, Montgomery County.Surveillance video captured the moment the car crashed along the 200 block of Easton Road Saturday afternoon into the Melody laundromat.Police say the driver put the car in drive instead of reverse before crashing.The driver was taken to the hospital for observation. A passenger in the vehicle was not hurt.Fortunately, no one was injured in the laundromat.------