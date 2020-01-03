Traffic

Driver crashes into store in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police and emergency crews were called to the scene after a driver crashed into a store in Doylestown, Bucks County.

It happened just after 10 a.m. Friday along the 400 block North Main Street.

Police say a woman was pulling out of a lot when she clipped a wall and lost control of her vehicle.

She made it across four lanes of traffic, jumped the curb and crashed all the way into a business.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three people were inside of the store but were not injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdoylestown boroughcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man reporting to jail for crash that killed son fires gun: Police
2 dead in triple shooting at Salem Motor Lodge
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Protest planned to stop taxpayer dollars for Mummers Parade
Delaware man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink: Police
Fmr. Bucks Co. teacher took 'upskirt' photos of students: D.A.
Show More
Wentz ready for NFL playoffs debut against Seahawks
Wife's billboard campaign helps husband find kidney donor
Woman says Ulta Beauty employee in NJ told her she's 'too dark'
2-hour school delay after fire Kennett Square shopping center
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day
More TOP STORIES News