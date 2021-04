PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver and passenger are recovering after a car crashed into a home in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 3000 block of North Stillman Street.Police said the driver lost control and crashed into a parked car. The vehicle then smashed into the home.Authorities said no one is presently living in the home.The driver and passenger were checked on at the scene.Police have not said what caused the driver to lose control.