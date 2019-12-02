Driver killed after pulling into path of oncoming car in New Castle County

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- A driver was killed after he pulled in front of an oncoming vehicle in New Castle County, Delaware.The crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Stanton-Christiana Road and Old Route 7.According to police, a 23-year-old Wilmington man drove his Hyundai into the path of a woman's Mercedes.The driver of the Hyundai was killed in the resulting crash. Police say he was not properly restrained at the time of the crash.The woman driving the Mercedes was not seriously hurt.