Front-end loader operator injured in collision with train in Bethlehem, Pa.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The operator of a front-end loading tractor was injured after a collision with a train in the Lehigh Valley.
It happened at a railroad crossing off Riverside Drive, near Union Station Plaza, in Bethlehem around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials said a Norfolk Southern freight train hit the front-end loader as it was working on the property.
The operator, also a Norfolk Southern employee, was ejected from the loader.
The operator was taken to the hospital with injuries. However, there is no word on the operator's condition.
No other injuries were reported.
