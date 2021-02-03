Front-end loader operator injured in collision with train in Bethlehem, Pa.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The operator of a front-end loading tractor was injured after a collision with a train in the Lehigh Valley.It happened at a railroad crossing off Riverside Drive, near Union Station Plaza, in Bethlehem around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.Officials said a Norfolk Southern freight train hit the front-end loader as it was working on the property.The operator, also a Norfolk Southern employee, was ejected from the loader.The operator was taken to the hospital with injuries. However, there is no word on the operator's condition.No other injuries were reported.