Freight train hits cement truck at rail crossing in Middletown Twp., Bucks County

The crash is impacting service on SEPTA's West Trenton Line.

Thursday, September 21, 2023 11:12AM
MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash on a Bucks County, Pennsylvania railroad is causing some trouble for commuters.

Dispatchers tell Action News that a freight train hit a cement truck around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in Middletown Township.

The collision also started a brush fire around the train.

It happened at the Big Oak Road and Township Line Road crossing, not far from SEPTA's Woodbourne Station.

The crash is impacting service on SEPTA's West Trenton Line. Check SEPTA's system status for the latest information.

So far there have been no reports of injuries.

