Girl struck by vehicle getting off school bus in Exeter; driver sought

Girl struck by vehicle getting off school bus in Exteter; driver sought. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 17, 2018.

EXETER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are searching for a driver who allegedly blew past a school bus stop sign and hit a young girl in Berks County.

It happened right in front of the victim's house in Exeter as she was coming home from school Tuesday.

The bus stop arm deployed with its red lights flashing. The surveillance footage shows a little 4th grader getting off and crossing in front of the bus when a red SUV drives from behind.

The girl contacts the side of the passing vehicle. The SUV driver seems to pause and then drives on.

The view from inside the bus shows the SUV in greater detail as it passes the stopped bus.

Exeter Twp. Police Sgt. Sean Fullerton said, "We are looking for an Acura MDX, red or burgundy. It looks like it has a small sticker in the bottom hand corner of the rear window, and chrome running boards on the bottom of it."

Ten-year-old Jahlexi Lozada has a bruise under her eye from her brush with some part of the Acura.

"I don't know, I think the mirror maybe, I don't know," she said.

Her mom said, she hopes the driver of the SUV comes forward.

"Just the fact that they drove off and didn't even care, that's upsetting. It could have been their kids. If they have kids it's sad," said Brenda Medina.

Again police in Exeter looking for a red Acura MDX that has a distinctive sticker in the right-hand corner of the rear window.

As for the driver, "Whether they realize what happened or they got scared, come in and we will sort it out and get to the bottom of what happened," said Sgt. Fullerton.

traffic pennsylvania news school bus accident child injured hit and run
