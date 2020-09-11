Gov. Murphy makes changes for New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission amid COVID-19

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The pandemic has proved to be such a challenge for New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission, that the governor is making changes to alleviate lines at offices.Governor Phil Murphy is focusing on three key areas.First, all license photos are being extended from eight to 12 years, so you don't need to rush in to get a new one.Specific appointment times are now being designated for seniors and those with medical conditions.And lastly, anyone moving to the state now has more time to register their car and get a New Jersey license.Officials say all of these will stay in effect until the coronavirus emergency subsides.