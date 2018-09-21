TRAFFIC

Homes lose power after car hits pole in Greenville, Delaware

Homes lose power after car hits pole in Delaware. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on September 21, 2018.

GREENVILLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Police and power crews rushed to the scene of a crash in Greenville, Delaware that cut the electricity to nearby homes.

A convertible hit a utility pole on Friday morning, causing live wires to fall onto the car.

The driver was able to get out of the car and was treated for minor injuries.

The crash forced police to close Centreville Road between Barley Mill and Hillside roads.

Approximately 45 customers lost power because of this crash.

