I-76 ramp to be closed Sunday in Upper Merion Township

I-76 ramp to be closed Sunday in Upper Merion Township. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 10, 2018. (WPVI)

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP (WPVI) --
There is a warning for drivers in Montgomery County.

The I-76 East Ramp to Gulph Road will be closed tomorrow morning in Upper Merion Township.

PennDOT says the ramp will be closed from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. for pole removal operations.

There will be a detour.

A 15-minute traffic stoppage is also planned on eastbound I-76 at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange sometime between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday.

