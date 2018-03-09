TRAFFIC

I-95 ramp to Woodhaven Road reopens after crash in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Crash on I-95 ramp: Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on March 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The ramp from I-95 North to Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia is back open after a crash involving two vehicles.

The incident happened at 5 a.m. Friday.

Video from Chopper 6 and a Sky 6 camera overlooking the scene showed multiple emergency vehicles blocking the ramp, and two vehicles with significant damage.

EMBED More News Videos

Crash shuts down I-95 ramp to Woodhaven Rd.: Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on March 9, 2018.



There was no immediate word on injuries or what led to the crash.

Initial reports indicated it may have been caused by a motorist driving the wrong way on the ramp.

It took about an hour for crews to remove the damaged vehicles.

The ramp was back open and traffic moving again by 6 a.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstraffic accidentNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News