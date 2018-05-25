TRAFFIC

All lanes reopen after large car fire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia

Car fire on I-95: Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on May 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
All lanes are back open after a car fire that jammed traffic on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

The blaze broke out in the southbound lanes after 6 a.m. Friday near the Allegheny Avenue exit.

Video from a Sky 6 camera showed flames and heavy smoke fully engulfing the vehicle.

Several southbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to douse the flames.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Traffic was delayed from the Cottman Avenue exit to Allegheny for well over an hour due to the incident.

All lanes were back open and traffic moving again by 7:30 a.m.

