Interstate 95 in New Castle County, Delaware now open in both directions

Pictured: Crews burn off hazardous material left on I-95 in New Castle County, Delaware after a crash on Tuesday morning. DelDOT

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Interstate 95 in New Castle County, Delaware is now open in both directions after an early morning crash shut down the entire highway for most of the day.The highway closure came after a multi-vehicle crash and hazmat incident in the northbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near Airport Road in Newport.A shelter in place was ordered earlier Tuesday afternoon as crews burned off hazardous materials that were spilled in the crash. That order has since been lifted.Police said a pickup truck involved in the crash was pulling a trailer that was carrying 1,500 pounds of organic peroxide which spilled onto I-95.The driver of a pickup truck is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.No other injuries have been reported.