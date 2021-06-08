Traffic

Interstate 95 in New Castle County, Delaware now open in both directions

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Multi-vehicle crash, hazmat shuts down I-95 in Delaware

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Interstate 95 in New Castle County, Delaware is now open in both directions after an early morning crash shut down the entire highway for most of the day.

The highway closure came after a multi-vehicle crash and hazmat incident in the northbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near Airport Road in Newport.

A shelter in place was ordered earlier Tuesday afternoon as crews burned off hazardous materials that were spilled in the crash. That order has since been lifted.

Pictured: Crews burn off hazardous material left on I-95 in New Castle County, Delaware after a crash on Tuesday morning.

DelDOT



Police said a pickup truck involved in the crash was pulling a trailer that was carrying 1,500 pounds of organic peroxide which spilled onto I-95.

The driver of a pickup truck is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdelawarei 95tractor trailercrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Dunkin' store manager
AccuWeather: Flash flood warnings issued as storms move in
76ers look to rebound tonight; Embiid listed as questionable
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from 'Bachelor' franchise
Temple makes historic selection for 12th president
Suspects charged in freeway shooting death of Calif. boy
Britt Reid pleads not guilty in crash that injured girl
Show More
Rowan U. campuses declared safe after earlier bomb threat
Amazon Sidewalk begins sharing internet today | What to know
Widespread outage brings down websites worldwide
Daryl Morey, Philadelphia 76ers each fined $75K for Stephen Curry tweet
Police search for suspect in North Wildwood assault
More TOP STORIES News