Interstate 95 in New Castle County, Delaware now open in both directions

The highway closure came after a multi-vehicle crash and hazmat incident in the northbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near Airport Road in Newport.
A shelter in place was ordered earlier Tuesday afternoon as crews burned off hazardous materials that were spilled in the crash. That order has since been lifted.
Police said a pickup truck involved in the crash was pulling a trailer that was carrying 1,500 pounds of organic peroxide which spilled onto I-95.
The driver of a pickup truck is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries have been reported.