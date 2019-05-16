It's official: Speed cameras coming to Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In a unanimous vote, Philadelphia City Council has voted to approve a measure that allows for the installation of speed cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard."When people said this would be impossible to do, we hope we have gotten it right now, and we'll watch and we hope that this makes Philadelphia safer," said Councilwoman Cherelle Parker, who co-sponsored the bill.For years many have called the roughly 11 and half mile stretch of road 'the boulevard of death.'On July 16, 2013, Latanya Byrd and her family came to know why after her niece and three nephews were killed on the roadway."We lost - my mom lost - two generations that night and she just wanted to know why. Our family always wanted to know why," said Byrd during a committee hearing before council members in early May.Byrd has been pushing for the speed cameras for years, even taking her story to state lawmakers.The end result came last year when Governor Wolf signed legislation setting the framework that would allow the city to install speed cameras."I put this picture in there so that they could see the family that we lost because these are really people. It's not just a name or number, you know, they're real," Byrd said.Advocates who came to Thursday's vote said they had little doubt they wouldn't come out on top."There's no reason that automated enforcement can't work in Philadelphia. It works all over the country," said Randy LoBasso with the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.The cameras will be installed in approximately 10 locations starting at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville and all the way up to the Bucks County line.There are already red light cameras on the Boulevard. PennDOT says that between 2013 and 2017, 139 people were killed or seriously injured and nearly 2,700 crashes were reported.Drivers would be mailed a ticket if photos show their car going 11 mph over the speed limit, and tickets start at $100.But advocates say its never been amount the money."This is not designed as a money grab. This is designed as public safety, traffic safety initiative," said Jana Tidwell with AAA Public Affairs.Officials have said there will be a 60 day grace period, where those caught speeding would just get a warning notice. City officials said money gathered from fines will go towards purchasing more speed cameras.