Large covering falls onto Burlington Bristol Bridge

BURLINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) --The Burlington Bristol Bridge was closed for a short time on Friday afternoon after a covering fell on the roadway.
The bridge commission said the temporary covering was put in place in preparation for a project on the bridge.
That covering came loose in wind, officials said.
The view from Chopper 6 showed that covering on the roadway and crews working to remove it.
Eventually, a truck was used to drag that covering off the bridge.
The bridge re-opened shortly after 4 p.m.
