TRAFFIC

Large tire fire burns in Port Richmond, temporary closing nearby roadways

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire burns in Port Richmond: as seen on Action News at 5:30 p.m., January 21, 2019

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
Philadelphia firefighters battled a large fire near the intersection of Richmond and Lewis Streets Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said the tire and rubbish fire broke out in a remote area at or near the property of a junkyard in the Port Richmond section of the city just after 4:30 p.m.

"Extremely difficult conditions just to get to it, took us some time to get some ladders to it," said Philadelphia Fire Department Assistant Chief Tony Sneidar.

Fortunately the thick, billowing smoke was blowing away from nearby rowhomes and businesses, but it forced the shutdown of I-95 and all traffic on the Betsy Ross Bridge.

EMBED More News Videos

Thick, black smoke billows from large fire in Port Richmond: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., January 21, 2019



Over 100 firefighters used 45 pieces of equipment to battle the stubborn blaze, the bitter gusts of cold wind were not on their sides.

"I believe it's going to be a long drawn out operation," said Sneidar.

It took more than two hours to bring the fire under control.

The tire fire comes in the wake of a massive tire fire near I-95 back in the 90s that saw the creation of strict regulations on tires being stored near the freeway, but it is not clear if the tires in this latest fire were being stored on junkyard property or were the result of illegal dumping nearby.

"I mean after the I-95 incident a number of years ago, that was addressed," said Sneidar. "We've done a great job as a city to address that and have the support of the businesses of doing it the right way."

The blaze is the latest in a rash of fires across the city involving tires and/or railroad ties. The fires are not believed to be connected.

"I can't say that this was done by somebody one way or the other at this point," said Sneidar. "I would absolutely say that there is no reason to think that whatsoever."

Although traffic on I-95 and the Betsey Ross Bridge has resumed, the rail line used by Conrail remain shut down and it is unclear when it will reopen.

The fire is under control but is smoldering and firefighters will remain on the scene through the night to keep an eye on things.

EMBED More News Videos

Thick, black smoke billows from large fire in Port Richmond: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., January 21, 2019


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsfiretraffic
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
18-year-old driver killed in Burlington County crash
Driver crashes into firetruck on I-95 in South Philly
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in head-on crash in Newark
Driver crashes car into laundromat in Glenside
More Traffic
Top Stories
Body found, father and son missing after house explosion
Rapper PnB Rock arrested in Bensalem on narcotics, firearms charges
Large cave-in at intersection of 20th and Chestnut streets
AccuWeather: Dangerous Cold Continues Tonight
Firefighting efforts coat buildings and cars in ice in cold weather
Philly offering bill flexibility to federal workers during shutdown
For the poor, the safety net in a shutdown doesn't feel safe
Montco offers 6 weeks paid parental leave for employees
Show More
Thousands volunteer time in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Mother's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in NJ home
Jayme Closs rescued herself. Should she get the reward money?
Neighbors concerned after latest sinkhole related to ME-1 pipeline
Police: Mother overdosed, rolled onto 13-month-old son
More News