LIST: PennDOT repairing potholes on more than 60 roads

Crews will be working on more than 60 state highways across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, as well as Philadelphia.
PennDOT is taking the opportunity to remind everyone to be vigilant during repair efforts because lanes could be restricted where crews are working.
In Philadelphia, city officials say crews are on pace to 44,000 potholes. That is 20 percent more than last year.
The roadways include:
Bucks County
U.S. 1 in Bensalem, Middletown and Falls townships;
U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) in Falls Township and Morrisville Borough;
U.S. 202 in Solebury Township;
Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) in Bensalem Township;
Route 309 in Hatfield, Hilltown and West Rockhill townships;
Route 313 in East Rockhill Township and Quakertown Borough;
Route 611 (Easton Road) in Nockamixon Township;
Route 663 (John Fries Highway) in Milford Township;
Pine Grove Road in Lower Makefield Township;
Trenton Avenue in Falls Township and Morrisville Borough;
Stoopville Road in Wrightstown Township;
Wrightstown Road in Wrightstown and Upper Makefield townships;
Taylorsville Road in Upper Makefield Township;
Rockhill Drive in Bensalem Township;
New Falls Road in Bristol Township;
Newportville Road in Bristol Township;
Almshouse Road in Warwick Township;
Butler Avenue in New Britain Township;
Ferry Road in New Britain Township;
Bristol Road in Warrington Township; and
Hilltown Pike in Hilltown Township.
Chester County
U.S. 1 in London Grove and New Garden townships;
U.S. 30 in Caln and East Caln townships;
Business U.S. 30 in West Whiteland township;
U.S. 202 in West Goshen and East Goshen townships;
Route 41 in West Fallowfeild and Londonderry townships;
Route 100 in Upper Uwchlan Township;
Route 113 in West Pikeland Township;
Hibernia Road in West Brandywine Township;
Strasburg Road in East Fallowfield Township;
Boot Road in West Goshen Township; and
Westbourne Road in Westtown Township.
Delaware County
Interstate 95 in Upper Chichester, Ridley and Tinicum townships and City of Chester;
Interstate 476 in Ridley Township and Swarthmore Borough;
U.S. 13 (9th Street) in City of Chester;
U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in Bethel and Upper Chichester townships;
Route 291 (Governor Printz Boulevard) in Tinicum and Ridley townships and Eddystone Borough;
Highland Avenue in City of Chester;
Engle Street in Chester Township and City of Chester;
Concord Road in Concord, Chester and Aston townships;
Ridge Road in Chadds Ford Township;
Bethel Avenue in Upper Chichester Township;
9th Street/Ridge Road in Lower Chichester Township, Trainer Borough and City of Chester;
Chelsie Road in Bethel Township;
Oak Avenue/Hook Road in Upper Darby and Darby townships and Secane and Sharon Hill boroughs; and
Bodley Road in Chester Heights Borough.
Montgomery County
Interstate 476 in Lower Merion Township;
Route 29 (Gravel Pike) in Schwenksville, Lower Frederick and Upper Frederick townships;
Route 73 (Skippack Pike) in Skippack Township;
Route 309 in Montgomery Township;
Route 463 (Horsham Road) in Montgomery Township;
Route 663 (Layfield Road) in New Hanover Township and Pottstown Borough;
Spring Mill Road in Lower Merion Township;
Wynnewood Avenue in Lower Merion Township;
Farmington Avenue in Upper Pottsgrove Township; and
Ridge Pike in Collegeville Borough.
Philadelphia
Route 3 (Chester Street);
Bustleton Avenue;
Academy Road;
Knights Road;
Oregon Avenue; and
Market Street.
To report a pothole in your area, visit 6abc.com/pothole.
