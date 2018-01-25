TRAFFIC

Man, 78, struck and killed by vehicle in Strawberry Mansion

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal accident in the Strawberry Mansion section.

It happened around 12 p.m. Thursday when the victim was crossing the street on Allegheny Avenue.

Police say the victim was hit by a grey Volvo traveling eastbound.

That vehicle did stop at the scene.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m.

It's not clear if the driver will face any charges.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstraffic fatalitiespedestrian killedNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Show More
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News