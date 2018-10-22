Man killed in Lehigh Valley hit-and-run identified

Authorities are searching for the driver wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in the Lehigh Valley.Investigators say a pedestrian was struck and killed along the 1700 block of Maunch Chunk Road in South Whitehall Township around 9:38 p.m. Sunday.The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Scott White of Palmerton, Pa.They say the driver did not stop.Police are looking for a silver or gray 2016 to 2018 Toyota with front-end damage.Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.------