TRAFFIC

Man killed in Lehigh Valley hit-and-run identified

Pedestrian killed in Lehigh Valley hit-and-run. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on October 22, 2018.

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities are searching for the driver wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in the Lehigh Valley.

Investigators say a pedestrian was struck and killed along the 1700 block of Maunch Chunk Road in South Whitehall Township around 9:38 p.m. Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Scott White of Palmerton, Pa.

They say the driver did not stop.

Police are looking for a silver or gray 2016 to 2018 Toyota with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

------
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
