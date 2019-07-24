Traffic

'How did he get on here?' Man on electric scooter zips through rush-hour traffic on Dallas freeway

DALLAS, Texas -- Add this to the list of dangerous things you should never do in the middle of the morning rush hour.

A man appeared to be flirting with death Monday morning as he crossed six lanes of busy I-35 in Dallas, Texas on an electric scooter.

Dashcam video recorded by Josh Weatherl shows it was just 8:54 a.m. when the man crossed from the far left lane of the highway to the far right.

In the video, you can hear Weatherl having a normal conversation with someone until the scooter commuter pops up.

"How did he get on here? How did he get on the highway?" Weatherl asks. "That is the most wild thing I've ever seen!"

"He was in the left lane! The speed limit on this highway is 70 miles an hour, bro!" Weatherl exclaims, still in shock.

There's no word what happened to the rider.

