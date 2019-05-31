Traffic

Motorcycle crashes spike in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- Highway safety officials in Delaware are sounding the alarm about a recent spike in deaths from motorcycle crashes in the first state.

Since January 1st of this year, there have been 6 motorcycle fatalities.

All of those happened this month and all of the victims were under the age of 42.

There have also been 32 non-fatal motorcycle crashes since the beginning of the year.

Bikers are encouraged to maintain safer speeds, wear helmets and maintain a safe distance behind vehicles.
