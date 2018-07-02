TRAFFIC

Motorcycle slams into SUV on I-95 southbound near Phila. Int'l Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper 6 over scene after motorcycle hits SUV on I-95 on July 2, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A motorcycle slammed into an SUV on Interstate 95 southbound during the Monday morning commute.

It happened just south of the Philadelphia International Airport.

The SUV reportedly broke down in the middle of the highway before it was struck by the motorcycle.

The view from Chopper 6 showed significant damage to the back of the SUV.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the motorcyclist or anyone inside the SUV.

All lanes of Interstate 95 southbound were shut down as police and medics were on the scene.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newscrashSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Nevada hit and run driver sideswipes patrol car seconds before officer steps out
Massachusetts driver says flip flop is to blame for car crash
Sneak peek at 30th Street Station restoration
Caught on video: Car slams into truck stopped on highway
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News