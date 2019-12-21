Traffic

Philadelphia officer injured after driver crashes into patrol car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer suffered a head injury after a driver crashed into a parked patrol car.

It happened around 6:50 a.m. Saturday on the 2300 block of East Lehigh Avenue.

According to authorities, an officer was doing paperwork in the parked car.

The driver of another vehicle then struck the rear of the patrol car.

Police said the officer hit the windshield during the impact and was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of the striking vehicle was said to be cooperating with police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffickensington (philadelphia)officer injuredpolice officer injuredaccidentphiladelphia policecrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Principal: Brother of student killed in South Philly explosion
Friend of mom found dead taken to Austin to face charge
Researcher: Data on 267 million Facebook users exposed
Philadelphia Eagles Fan Cruise to set sail in 2021
Cowboys-Eagles: Who wins the NFC East?
AccuWeather: Sun, High Clouds
Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens apologizes to customers for data breach
Show More
Free metered parking in Philly on Saturday
Space Force becomes first new US military service in more than 70 years
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
6abc's Jim Gardner rings bell at 76ers game
Holiday travel: Millions expected to take to the sky this weekend
More TOP STORIES News