TRAFFIC

Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-295

Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-295. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on October 2, 2018.

EWING TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A pedestrian died after being struck a by a vehicle in Ewing Township, Mercer County.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday on southbound I-295 between the Scudder Falls Bridge and Bear Tavern Road.

Police say 45-year-old Johnnie Holloway Junior's car broke down, and when the New Brunswick man got out of his car, he was struck and killed by a driver from Florida.

That man stayed on scene.

I-295 was shut down as police investigated.
