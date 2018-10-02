Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-295

A pedestrian died after being struck a by a vehicle in Ewing Township, Mercer County.It happened around 8 p.m. Monday on southbound I-295 between the Scudder Falls Bridge and Bear Tavern Road.Police say 45-year-old Johnnie Holloway Junior's car broke down, and when the New Brunswick man got out of his car, he was struck and killed by a driver from Florida.That man stayed on scene.I-295 was shut down as police investigated.------