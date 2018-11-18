TRAFFIC

Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on Columbus Boulevard

Pedestrian injured after being struck by car on Columbus Boulevard. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 18, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on Columbus Boulevard.

The Action Cam was on the scene on the boulevard near Dock Street in front of the Hilton Hotel just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the pedestrian walked out from the median into the northbound running lanes of traffic when he was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was rushed to Hahnemann Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The car involved stopped after the accident.

