Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on Columbus Boulevard

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on Columbus Boulevard.The Action Cam was on the scene on the boulevard near Dock Street in front of the Hilton Hotel just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.Police say the pedestrian walked out from the median into the northbound running lanes of traffic when he was struck by a vehicle.The victim was rushed to Hahnemann Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.The car involved stopped after the accident.------