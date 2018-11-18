Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on Columbus Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on Columbus Boulevard.
The Action Cam was on the scene on the boulevard near Dock Street in front of the Hilton Hotel just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the pedestrian walked out from the median into the northbound running lanes of traffic when he was struck by a vehicle.
The victim was rushed to Hahnemann Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The car involved stopped after the accident.
